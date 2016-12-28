Sir Elton John to perform at George Michael’s funeral

The 69-year-old songwriter is planning to perform a touching version of their hit duet ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, which they recorded in 1992, when the Wham! singer is laid to rest next year following his death over Christmas.

And it’s highly unlikely there will be a dry eye in the room as Elton is determined to pull out all the stops – like he did when he sang ‘Candle In The Wind’ at Princess Diana’s funeral in Westminster Abbey, London, almost 10 years ago.

A showbiz insider told the Daily Star newspaper: “There will be so many mourners and friends. It will be the biggest funeral since George’s mate Di’s. Elton will sing as he did for Diana’s funeral as a final farewell.”

Details on George’s funeral are yet to be announced but it’s believed there may be two ceremonies – one for family and another for fans – as his relatives have been blown away by how many fans have been affected by his death.

George’s publicist said: “We have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

“Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.”

The ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker tragically passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day (25.12.16) from heart failure.

Shortly after his death had been announced, Elton took to his Twitter account to pay tribute to his “beloved friend” and praise him on his generosity and talent.

He wrote: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP”