Directing paint to its purpose

Morfi gallery in Limassol will present the solo exhibition entitled Kaleidoscope by Harris Papadima on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

In her second solo exhibition, Papadima presents 29 paintings. These works were created by a technique called dripping, in which paint is left to drip on the canvas. The technique was used to bring to life each work’s uniqueness.

Papadima used this technique to bring to the scene a number of issues, including politics, society, family and climate change. These issues represent the time in which the artist lives and her take on them. Expressions of emotions are predominant within the work with bold and vibrant colours, and some deep and dark geometric lines.

Papadima’s first solo exhibition, entitled Inner Self, was presented in 2013. It concentrated on the words of the Greek poet Georgos Seferis, who said that the only thing he had, was his human body.

Papadima was born in Melbourne and now lives and works in Limassol. She has taken part in a number of group exhibitions and her work is displayed in private collections in Cyprus and abroad.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Mimis Sofokleous, Scientific Director of the Pattichion Municipal Museum in Limassol.

Kaleidoscope

Solo exhibition by Harris Papadima. Opens January 18 at 7.30pm until January 26. Morfi Gallery, 84 Agkyras St, Limassol. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tuesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm.Tel: 25-378733. www.morfi.org