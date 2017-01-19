Radwanska dumped out in second round

Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland became the highest seed to fall in the women's draw at Melbourne Park

Third seed and former semi-finalist Agnieszka Radwanska was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open by Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni on Thursday, becoming the highest seed to fall in the women’s draw at Melbourne Park.

The world number 79 Lucic-Baroni left Radwanska and the Margaret Court Arena crowd stunned with a 6-3 6-2 defeat of the Pole in the late afternoon match.

Former Wimbledon finalist Radwanska, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year and in 2015, managed only eight winners to her opponent’s 33 and slumped to her earliest exit at the year’s first grand slam since her first round elimination in 2009.

Lucic-Baroni next faces Frenchwoman Alize Cornet or Maria Sakkari of Greece.

