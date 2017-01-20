The circus comes to Paphos

THE Bellucci Italian circus has set up in Paphos and will remain in the coastal town until the end of the month, according to organisers.

The famous circus is touring the Eastern Mediterranean has spent the last few months performing in Limassol and Nicosia and is now in Paphos for the first time.

The circus’ Theodora Margarita Polyviou said that they had entertained thousands since opening on the island in October.

“We all love what we do and the performers get great energy from good audiences. The show is breath-taking and outstanding and everyone leaves well satisfied,” she said.

The circus has set up next to Bergonia Garden centre close to Paphos Mall in Kato Paphos and the two-hour shows include performances by thrilling aerialists, flexible acrobats, nail-biting motor cycle stunt riders, balancing and juggling acts and comedy routines.

Performers are from all over the world including countries such as, Ethiopia, Hungary and Egypt.

Well-known acts include Venezuelan brothers Jhon and Jilbert Takumura who entertain as high wire acrobats – one is also a stunt motorcyclist.

“Famous Argentinian ‘Charlie’ (his stage name) amazes audiences on the wheel of death and the high wire and acrobat Junior does too,” she said.

Melanie Munoz Santos from the USA, is a solo low-wire performer and Italian Jodi Bellucci is the circus clown. The circus also has a human cannonball, John Taylor, who also wows with his spectacular act- the globe of death.

Bellucci Circus presented its first show in 1906 in Rome and in 1930 commenced performances in large theatres all over Italy. In 1970 they first started to tour around the world, bringing their spectacular show to new audiences. In1990, the Bellucci family opened two further circus units and in 2010 they started to present the show in the Middle East.

“We have appeared on TV including state broadcaster RIK TV since we have been here and we are looking forward to entertaining Paphos.”

Tickets are priced at €15 for adults and €12 for children. Tickets are available by pre-sale and the onsite cashier is open from 10am daily.

Bellucci Italian Circus in Paphos performance hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 6.30 pm, Friday – Saturday: 6.30 and 8.30 and Sunday: 2.30pm and 5.00pm

For information: 99805700 – 99804700