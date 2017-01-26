Supreme Court shoots down usury law on banks

Α law passed by parliament in June, including banks in the provisions of the law on usury from which they were previously exempted, was deemed unconstitutional and struck down by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The law, which sought to amend the 2011 law on usury, effectively by capping the interest rate banks would be allowed to charge on student loans less than €50,000 and mortgages up to €350,000, was met with strong opposition from most stakeholders, even at committee level.

The Legal Service, in particular, warned that, even if approved, the law would immediately be struck down on retroactive clauses alone.

But the Greens’ leader Giorgos Perdikis insisted on putting it to a plenary vote, where it narrowly got voted into law.

Days later, President Nicos Anastasiades vetoed it, asking the Supreme Court to rule on whether it contradicts the constitution.

The Supreme Court’s ruling said the law clashed with article 26 of the Cyprus constitution, by which “every person has the right to enter freely into any contract subject to such conditions, limitations, or restrictions, as are laid down by the general law of contract”.

“A law shall provide for the prevention of exploitation by persons who are commanding economic power,” the constitution said.

In this case, the applicable “law of contract” offers borrowers protection from “exploitation” against non-banking institutions, exempting the latter as they are separately regulated by an independent authority – the Central Bank of Cyprus.

“The Court fully understands the socio-economic goal of the referred law, but feels that said goal should be achieved in a constitutionally sanctioned manner,” the Supreme Court ruled.