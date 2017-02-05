Motorist was nearly ten times over the limit, one of highest on record

Driving under the influence remains a “serious problem” and is one of the main reasons for road accidents, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Sunday while commenting on two serious incident that happened overnight on Saturday in Nicosia and Paphos.

In Nicosia a driver who caused a minor accident was found with a 200mg measurement, almost ten times over the limit of 22mg and one of the highest such cases on record, Angelides said.

In Paphos a speeding driver who was stopped for a breathalyser test attacked the officers who stopped him. The driver was found to be five times over the limit and was arrested. The two officers were later treated for cuts and scratches.

“Incidents like these are of serious concern. That’s why the police will remain firm in countering them,” Angelides said, adding that penalties might be increased.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the main causes of accidents so until there is a change in the law, police efforts will be intensified at all levels,” he said.