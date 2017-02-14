Nicosia municipality will reimburse Cans for Kids after theft

Nicosia municipality said on Tuesday it had informed Cans for Kids that it would reimburse them for stolen aluminium cans so its charity work for children would not be adversely affected by the theft.

Over half a tonne of baled aluminium was stolen last weekend from the Cans For Kids Recycling Centre in the Nicosia municipality’s sanitary compound.

In a statement, Nicosia municipality expressed its deep disappointment over the theft and said it was ready to work with police to track down the culprits, and that it would give the charity the equivalent amount in cash to cover their losses.

The theft occurred sometime between Saturday lunchtime when volunteers left their weekly sorting session and Sunday morning when the theft was discovered by the Cans For Kids administrator.

Cans For Kids was founded in 1990 and has led the way in Cyprus in recycling: it is the only organisation which collects recyclables not only from urban centres but also from outlying and rural areas of Cyprus, and it actively encourages the participation of schools and young people in sustainable living, as well as volunteerism.

