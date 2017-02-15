Omonia fight back against holders Apollon in Cyprus Cup

Omonia fans celebrate their side fighting back from 2-0 down against Apollon

Omonia fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against holders Apollon in the first leg of their Cyprus Cup quarter-final at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Wednesday evening.

The Limassol side, who beat the Greens 2-1 in last May’s final, got off to a flying start when Anton Maglica opened the scoring after ten minutes, with Alex da Silva doubling their advantage just 11 minutes later.

But Omonia came back strongly in the second half, with Demetris Christofi scoring a quickfire double after 59 and 64 minutes, leaving the tie evenly balanced ahead of the second leg in Limassol next Wednesday.

