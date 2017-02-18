Leading 20th century drama

The Stalker, which will be screened at the ARTos Foundation in Nicosia this Friday, has been hailed one of the best drama films of the latter half of the 20th century.

The plot is certainly intriguing: near a grey and unnamed city is the Zone, an alien place guarded by barbed wire and soldiers, and where the normal laws of physics are victim to frequent anomalies. A Stalker, one of only a handful who have the mental gifts (and who risk imprisonment) to lead people into the Zone is tasked with reaching the Room, said to be a place where one’s secret hopes come true. His clients are a burned out popular writer, cynical, and questioning his talent; and a quiet scientist more concerned about his knapsack than the journey. In the deserted Zone the approach to the Room must be indirect. As they draw near, the rules seem to change and the stalker faces a crisis. The film is loosely based on the novel Roadside Picnic by Boris and Arkady Strugatsky.

Andrei Tarkovsky, who directed the film, was one of the most celebrated Soviet film directors. His contribution to cinema was so influential that works done in a similar way are described as Tarkovskian. Some of his crew say that he died because of producing Stalker, which was filmed under arduous conditions in toxic locations. On one occasion filming took place next to a chemical plant which leaked poisonous liquid which is attributed to have caused Tarkovsky’s death from cancer several years later. Others claim that he did not die of natural causes but was assassinated by the KGB.

