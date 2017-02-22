Plain-clothes policeman averts jewellery robbery

February 22nd, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Plain-clothes policeman averts jewellery robbery

Police are looking for four would-be robbers who burnt their car after attempting to break into a jewellery shop in Paphos early on Wednesday morning.

Before they could steal anything the four persons who had covered their faces were noticed by a plain-clothes police officer who had been assigned guard duty at the adjacent Alexander hotel, where members of the European Parliament’s Education and Culture committee are staying during their visit to Paphos.

The perpetrators fled on foot after having set fire to the car they arrived in which was destroyed.

The scene was cordoned off pending further investigations.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information