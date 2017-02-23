Missing diver drowned, post-mortem shows

February 23rd, 2017

The official search for the missing diver had been called off on Tuesday

Andreas Yiangou, the diver who was found dead in the sea off Polis on Wednesday died from asphyxiation due to drowning, a post-mortem determined on Thursday.

The post-mortem on the 31-year-old was carried out by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou in Paphos General Hospital at 10am.

According to Antoniou, the father of two underage children did not have any external or internal injuries and the death was not the result of foul play.

The body of the experienced diver was found by a fisherman in the Limni area at 4pm on Wednesday. He had been missing since Saturday.

A large search operation had been called off on Tuesday but volunteers continued to look for him.

