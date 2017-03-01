Man arrested for running illegal CD film-copying lab

More than 7,500 CDs with illegally copied films were confiscated in Limassol on Tuesday.

When police officers searched the premises of a 59-year-old man in Limassol between 2.20pm and 4.45pm they found that the building had been turned into a laboratory where films were copied with the help of digital copiers.

7,535 CDs, two packaging machines, six printers, a computer and other equipment were seized during the search.

To facilitate investigations the owner of the premises and another person, 39, were arrested.