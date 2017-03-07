Woman jailed in the north for abortion three years ago

A 27-year-old woman was jailed for nine months in the north because she had an abortion in Kyrenia three years ago, reports said on Tuesday.

The woman was accused of having an abortion in the 19th week of gestation at a private clinic in March 2014.

The foetus was among seven found buried outside Kyrenia in February 2016. Genetic tests helped the authorities track down the mother.

Reports said the authorities have tracked down one more mother.

The jailed woman’s parents reportedly fainted on hearing the decision and were taken to hospital.