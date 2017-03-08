Art exhibition honours ‘artist carrying brushes and colours’

The work of 16 Cypriot students of the great academic and painter Panayiotis Tetsis will be exhibited at the Michael & Loukia Zampelas Art Museum in Nicosia as of tonight.

The exhibition is a tribute to the painter and mentor a year after his death. The artists who will take part are Yiannis Yiannakides, Aristotelis Demetriou, Annie Erotocritou, Yiota Ioannidou, Marlen Karletidou, Argyris Constantinou, Andreas Nicolaou, Lefteris Olympios, Phaedra Pallari, Andreas Paraskevas, Paris Sivakas, Panayiotis Sideras, Elena Tsangara, Panikos Tsangaras, Chrysanthi Pharmaka and Maria Hadjinicola.

Tetsis – who was born on the Greek island of Hydra in 1925 – preferred to be introduced as the “artist carrying brushes and colours”. He used the landscape of his birthplace as his source of inspiration, the rocks and sea of Hydra, and the pine trees of his beloved Sifnos.

Commenting on staying close to home and painting only what he was intimately familiar with, Tetsis said “If I take a long voyage at sea, I get bored, and I don’t agree with Cavafy that headed for Ithaca we ought to hope that the voyage lasts as long as possible.” He also commented on his painting methods by saying “I paint a large number of my seas from memory. I don’t need to paint them from life. And even if I do, I change them later in my studio, even changing them totally.”

An important part of his work was also influenced by the people that surrounded him. He tried to maintain a freshness to his landscapes by diluting his colours and conversely painted with intimacy when depicting the faces of his close friends and loved ones.

Master in the art of oil paint and leading water colourist, as well as engraver, he could convey light and colour with the same capability that he had of enhancing beauty. In his mature work literally built with colour he translated light and shadow into calculated units of pure and gleaming colour, constructing a sunny and light universe.

He was not only a master of colour, but also a master in guiding the viewer’s gaze toward the inner motions of the soul. This is why he only painted what he was intimately familiar with.

Tetsis was only 14-years-old when his work was noticed by the architect Demetris Pikionis and from that time on Pikionis took the boy under his wing. He studied at the School of Fine Arts in Greece and in Paris with a scholarship.

After his studies he returned home, where he painted the works of art that would be displayed in his 90 or so solo exhibitions throughout his lifetime. He taught at the Fine Art School of Athens from 1976 until 1991.

He is considered to be one of the most expressive and important painters of modern Greek art. This can be established by the oil painting Bypassing the Tselevinia, which will be shown in the exhibition alongside the work of his former students. This painting, apart from its aesthetic appeal, expresses one of the artist’s main personal traits, that of his generosity.

The fact that this exhibition is being showcased at Michael & Loukia Zampelas Art Museum is very significant as the Zampelas family honoured Tetsis by having his work exhibited for the opening of the newly founded Museum in 2012, using the entire space to present the monumental work of the artist. As a sign of appreciation, he gave artwork to the museum, where it is on permanent display.

The exhibition will be introduced by Mary Samara, who posed for 50 years as a nude model at the art academy and thereby worked among legends of contemporary Greek art.

Exhibition dedicated to the academician Panayiotis Tetsis. Opens March 8 at 7pm until March 31. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. Monday to Friday: 8am-2pm. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: info@zampelasart.com.cy