UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide will meet the two leaders separately on Wednesday, the UN said.

Eide will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 11am and President Nicos Anastasiades at 6.30pm.

The special envoy has been in Cyprus since last Thursday continuing his efforts to overcome the current deadlock in the talks.

He has had contacts with various players, the media and representatives of civil society.