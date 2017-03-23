Escaped convict still at large (updated)

Authorities on Thursday launched a manhunt for the capture of a 27-year-old convict who managed to escape from Nicosia’s Central Prison on Wednesday afternoon.

A second man who tried to escape was arrested after prison guards fired warning shots. Both men are from Georgia and were doing time for burglary and theft.

Irakli Guruli managed to get away aided by the darkness.

Authorities launched a manhunt with over 50 prison guards taking part. They have also asked for the help of the United Nations since the prison borders the buffer zone.

Police patrols were also searching the wider Nicosia area and officers manning the checkpoints at crossing points were on the lookout.

Celal Hakki Onen, the Turkish Cypriot co-chair of the bi-communal technical committee on crime and criminal matters said they had been informed about the escape.

A photo of the convict has been published by police and anyone with any information should contact their nearest station or the public hotline 1460.

Prison governor Anna Aristotelous has ordered an inquiry into the incident, as it appeared that guards had failed to do their job.

Aristotelous was quoted by Sigmalive as saying that the alarm did go off but it had been set on silent by the guards.

The convicts were trying to find a way out for one hour, she said, before they were noticed by the guards.