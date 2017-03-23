Singular versus the collective on stage

The creators of the theatrical performance Fear Industry are back with a new production that will again entertain and raise some questions.

This new production, Egoland, entangles its players in a mix of celebrities, dogmas, nationalistic ideals and heroic figures. It is a Swedish-Cypriot-German collaboration under the direction of Achim Wieland and the dramaturgy of Marios Ioannou. It investigates our complex ego and the subtle impersonal and global forces which leave us exposed and vulnerable to any new dogma, political movement, religion, populist sentiment or heroic figure. It explores the threshold at which we accept oppressive behaviour and pass judgment on those who pursue individual freedom over national interests. All this being done while we hide behind the collective ‘we’. As long as there is a ‘we’ on which we can blame everything, then we can excuse even the most atrocious acts of injustice and violence.

The devised performance, ultimately asking the question ‘What if you were able to build a human being?’, marks the return to Cyprus of this creative team, fresh from having travelled to Berlin with Fear Industry.

Egoland uses an interactive format to explore the intervention of the audience as a sample of civil courage. Starting as a classic monologue, the performer gradually allows the viewer to influence the actor’s actions, colour his sentiments and shape the path of the narrative – thereby making the audience responsible for the outcome.

The first performances of Egoland will be given at the Rialto theatre in Limassol on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then at Theatro Dentro in Nicosia on April 3 and 4.

There will also be a roundtable discussion about the production on Friday at the Old Vinegar Factory in Limassol at 6pm with moderator Ellada Evagelou and the artistic team behind Egoland.

Egoland

Performance of the play by Achim Wieland. March 28-29. Rialto theatre, Limassol. Tuesday at 8.30pm and Wednesday at 11.30am. €15/12. In English. Tel: 77-777745

April 3-4. Theatro Dentro, 44 Enotitos Street, Palouriotissa, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. Tel: 99-384606