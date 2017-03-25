Cyprus held to disappointing stalemate against Estonia

Cyprus were only able to manage a 0-0 draw against Estonia in their fifth World Cup 2018 qualifier, a result which dispels any realistically hope of qualification.

Having only mustered one win in their previous four qualifiers, a home victory was a must for Christakis Christoforou’s men against fellow strugglers Estonia.

And despite the visitors having lost nine of their previous ten official away matches, Cyprus simply did not create enough chances to force the win.

Mytides had a goal ruled out for being marginally offside early in the second half before Christofi’s attempted cross hit the crossbar.

The visitors almost grabbed the winner ten minutes from time through a header from Teniste but it flew just wide of the post.

The result leaves Cyprus in fourth place, with four points, six adrift from Bosnia and Greece, and eight from leaders Belgium.