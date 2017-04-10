Tributes to master composers on the horizon

Some of the great composers who influenced the way we interpret music today will be paid tribute to in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos in the coming days.

Composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Leonard Bernstein and Franz Liszt will be honoured in two concerts by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra (CyYSO) along with a number of soloists in Limassol today and in Nicosia tomorrow. CyYSCO always strives to give youngsters with talent and enthusiasm for music the chance to experience what it feels like to play live as part of an orchestra and to also give audiences the chance to experience this talent and enthusiasm.

Within this framework, the CyYSO has collaborated with the Avantgarde Cultural Foundation to invite talented young pianists to perform as soloists with the orchestra, through the piano competition organised by this organisation. This has established a musical communication among young people and will be extremely valuable to young pianists as this experience will significantly encourage their further musical progress and development.

Mozart’s Piano concerto no. 23 will be interpreted by soloist Nicolas Georgiades (9th PanCyprian Avantgarde Competition for Young Pianists, 2014). The piece is marked by melodies verging on the sublime and was written for the Lenten series of 1786. It holds a unique position among the composer’s works in that its slow movement is the only Adagio in all of his concertos, with all the others being marked Andante.

Soloist David Anastasiou (10th PanCyprian Avantgarde Competition for Young Pianists, 2016) will perform Liszt’s Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Melodies, written in 1852.

With Easter just around the corner however, the performance of Mozart’s Requiem – left unfinished after the composer’s death in December 1791 and completed the following year by his copyist Franz Xaver Sussmayr – assumes special importance. The CyYSO will present this masterful piece of work in collaboration with the Department of Secondary Education and the Russian Cultural Centre. In this way, young musicians will collaborate with well-accomplished artists. The dynamism and explosive energy of the orchestra, together with the excellent Limassol Lyceum Choir and high-calibre soloists from the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow – one of the most outstanding national theatres in the world – promises to be a gripping combination.

The performances, which will be conducted by Yiorgos Kountouris, will also showcase Youlia Yourenkova, Anastasia Yaldina, Sergey Spiridonov and Alexandr Fomin.

While the CyYSO reminds us of the greatness of Mozart, Bernstein and Liszt, three musicians will join forces on Tuesday in Paphos to celebrate the lives and works of Johann Sebastian Bach and his sons, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach.

Natalia Lezedova, a Laureate of five international competitions, will take to her piano on the night. Lezedova is a graduate of the Musical Faculty of the State Pedagogical University of Russia, and also has postgraduate studies in Musical Art.

Also on the piano will be Nina Ioannidou from Russia. Ioannidou graduated from the Musical University of Stavroupoli in Russia and from the Musical Faculty of the University of Greece. For the last eight years she has taught in music schools in Paphos and Limassol.

Doros Zesimos will join in the tribute on his cello. The musician graduated from the National State Academy of Music Pancho Vladigerov. He is currently teaching at the Music Workshop of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and at state music schools all over the island.

Young Soloists in Concert

Performance by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. April 10. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7. Tel: 77-777745

April 11. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7. Tel: 22-410181

Music Tribute to J.S. Bach and Sons

Performance by Natalia Lezedova, Doros Zesimos and Nina Ioannidou. April 11. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420