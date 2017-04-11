Benny admits Napa murder

One of the defendants in the trial for the gangland shooting in Ayia Napa last year that saw four people killed changed his plea on Tuesday and put himself at the disposal of the prosecution.

Marios Christododoulou, aka Benny, 39, has pleaded guilty to premeditated murder, which carries an automatic life sentence. He is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Christododoulou’s change of heart followed that of his girlfriend Sofia Gregoriou, 28, last week.

Businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, police officer Elias Hadjiefthymiou, 46, and his wife Skevi, 39, were gunned down while having dinner at the Stone Garden restaurant on the evening of June 23 last year.

One of the shooters, Albanian Yiani Vogli, was also killed in the incident while a second police officer at the table sustained serious injuries.

A second Albanian national, Akeks Burreli, who took part in the shooting is still at large.

The couple’s two children, 15 and 12, were also present but they escaped unharmed.

Christodoulou and Gregoriou were among four defendants facing trial. The others are Panayiotis Pentavkas, 38, and Loy Dejan, 42, who was the businessman’s bodyguard.

Two other suspects, Charalambos Andreou, 32, and Sotira Neophytou, 30, admitted involvement in the case and were jailed for life and five months respectively in October 2016.