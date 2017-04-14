Ready, set, hunt for eggs

It just wouldn’t be Easter without a good old run in the fields to hunt for some eggs. And if it is a maze, the hunt is even more of an adventure.

Ready again this year to delight and entertain the little ones, the Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou will have its annual egg hunt in the maze on Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am until 6pm.

But there is more to this hunt for hundreds of eggs, the park will also have many games and activities to help kids and parents have a fun day out in Nature. There will be an Easter I Spy game going on, during which everyone will search for nests and look for hidden bunnies. Once the baskets are full, the fun will continue with egg and spoon races, sack races, and tugs of war. The games will be ongoing on both days, but in order to have your fill of the fun, last admission will be at 4pm.

Entrance is €5 for adults, €3 for children from five to 12 years old, and free for children under four. This includes all games and herbal iced tea.

