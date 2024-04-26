April 26, 2024

Impactful first decade for Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation

Include. Empower. Inspire: Andrey & Julia Dashin's Foundation celebrates 10 years of impactful philanthropy

The Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation celebrated a decade of significant impact and unwavering support for the Cyprus community on April 24, 2024.

Commemorating its 10th anniversary, the Foundation hosted a milestone event in Nicosia. The gathering brought together community leaders, partners and media representatives to reflect on a decade of achievements. The event was a celebration of past successes and a commitment to continuing the foundation’s vital contributions to society.

In her opening remarks, Nataliya Ryaba, head of the Foundation, highlighted the journey of dedication and impactful change. “Over the past decade, the Foundation has embarked on a remarkable journey marked by compassion, commitment, and transformative change,” she noted. The conference celebrated these past achievements while eagerly anticipating the promising and exciting future endeavours that await.

Julia Dashina, co-founder of the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation, meanwhile, shared inspiring insights into the heart of the Foundation during her address. “Our commitment to spread kindness in the community has fuelled a decade of diverse and meaningful projects—from education and healthcare to culture and environmental protection,” she stated.

Highlighting the profound impact of the Foundation’s work in creating a healthier environment and supporting children with special needs, Dashina emphasised the profound impact of collective efforts. “While individual actions might seem small, united, we can achieve substantial change,” she affirmed. With a passion for nurturing a community that supports the most vulnerable, she also reiterated the Foundation’s dedication to fostering inclusive, safe, and supportive environments for all.

Andrey Dashin, co-founder of the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation and visionary behind this great initiative, addressed the gathering with deep appreciation and forward-looking enthusiasm. “Today marks a decade of growth, commitment, and shared successes in crucial areas such as healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship,” he stated.

Celebrating the collaborations that have amplified the Foundation’s impact, Dashin reaffirmed the mission to support, include and empower. He emphasised the Foundation’s core belief in social inclusion as both a moral duty and a vital investment in a diverse community. “We invite each of you to join us as ambassadors of change, to continue building a world where respect and opportunities are accorded to everyone,” he urged. Expressing profound gratitude for the unwavering support, Dashin called for continued partnership in fostering a more inclusive and compassionate world.

Former first lady, Andri Anastasiades, also attended the event. She led the initiative to establish the Independent Social Support Agency (ISSA) in 2015, collaborating closely with the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation. In her brief remarks, Anastasiades thanked Andrey and Julia Dashin for their support in achieving the goals of the Independent Agency, noting that the Foundation’s contributions enabled the subsidisation of tuition for a large number of students from families facing serious financial and social difficulties, allowing them to complete their studies.

“As we reflect on the journey of the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation over the past decade, it is evident that our collective efforts have forged a legacy of compassion and impactful change. We have embraced a multifaceted approach to philanthropy throughout the past years,” stated Foundation Head Ryaba in her closing remarks.

“With a strong foundation laid in Cyprus, our upcoming initiatives exemplify our ongoing dedication to creating inclusive, empowering experiences for all. We are proud of the vibrant partnerships and community engagement that continue to drive our mission forward, and we eagerly anticipate building on these successes in the years to come.”

