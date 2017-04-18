Who’s ready for a bit of Woolf Works on the screen?

The English writer and leading modernist of the twentieth century, Virginia Woolf, has inspired many artists to create their own masterpieces. In her novels women turn into men and frozen rivers crack open to make room for movement. It is this kind of movement which will be displayed in Wayne McGregor’s critically acclaimed ballet triptych, Woolf Works.

The pioneering literary work that Woolf left behind is where multi-award winning choreographer McGregor found inspiration for the creation of Woolf Works for The Royal Ballet. The ballet will come to the Rialto theatre screen on April 19 for two and a half hours, plus there is a 15-minute introduction during which viewers will get to know much more about what they are about to see.

McGregor has long been at the cutting edge of ballet, working with collaborators from across the artistic world, and in this work, he combines themes from three of Woolf’s landmark novels – Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves – with elements of her letters, essays and diaries.

In this screening of the performance, the dancers create waves of wonder to the music of acclaimed British composer Max Richter, who composed a specially commissioned score incorporating electronic and live music for the performance.

Woolf Works

Screening of the dance performance by The Royal Ballet. April 19. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 77-777745