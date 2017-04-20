Bob Geldof to play in the north

Irish singer Bob Geldof and his band, the Boomtown Rats will be playing in the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) in the north of Cyprus on Friday.

Geldof will be appearing as part of the 7th Rock’n EMU, which will be held at the university stadium.

Geldof became widely known when he formed the pop charity Band Aid trust in 1984, which raised $8m for Africa famine relief through the release of the record Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

In 1985, Live Aid concerts were held in London and Philadelphia, raising an additional $48 million.