Cyprus Cup draw

April 20th, 2017 Cyprus football, Football 0 comments

Cyprus Cup draw

Holders Apollon will face Anorthosis in the last four

The draw for the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cup was made on Thursday by the Cyprus Football Association and is as follows:

Apollon v Anorthosis

Doxa Katokopias v Apoel

The first legs will be played on April 26, with the second legs on May 10.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information