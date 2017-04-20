Cyprus Cup draw

The draw for the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cup was made on Thursday by the Cyprus Football Association and is as follows:
Apollon v Anorthosis
Doxa Katokopias v Apoel
The first legs will be played on April 26, with the second legs on May 10.
