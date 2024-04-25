April 25, 2024

Foody Mega Deals offer shoppers hefty discounts

As of April 22, and for two weeks thereafter, Foody is offering “Mega Deals” with reduced prices on hundreds of products from its Market. More specifically, discounts of up to 50 per cent, 1+1 options and other Mega Deals on branded supermarket goods in all categories of Foody Market.

Mega Deals purchase opportunities over April 22-May 5, 2024, include juices and soft drinks, breads and baked goods, snacks, beers, beverages and wines, dairy, ice cream, cleaning and household items, meats, charcuterie and eggs, standard foods, personal care and baby products, ready meals and vegetables.

So, make shopping from home quick and easy: take advantage of Foody’s Mega Deals, with delivery to your door.

About Foody:

Foody, the #1 delivery service in Cyprus, provides its users with a range of offers important to their daily lives, aiming to remain an affordable platform for all consumers.

Established in 2015 as Cyprus’ first online delivery company, Foody has pioneered delivery of edibles in the country. Today, it is among the fastest growing companies in the Cypriot market, basing its growth on technology and innovation. It works with more than 3,000 stores across Cyprus.

Via services such as the “FoodyPro” monthly subscription programme, the “Rubies” loyalty programme, the “Alphamega Express” delivery service for supermarket items and its super-fast Foody Market, it meets the needs of consumers across Cyprus in smart and beneficial ways, while also rewarding its customers.

