Arrest warrant issued for abduction dad, four others arrested

Late last night police arrested four men, three Cypriots and a Syrian in connection with the abduction of four-year old Marie Eleni Grimsrud.

According to police reports all four were apprehended in the Nicosia district and are aged 33,39, 44 and 47.

Speaking on state radio earlier this morning police spokesman Andreas Angelides confirmed the arrests and said that all four are currently being interrogated.

Police on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the 49-year-old father of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud, who was snatched by two men from a kindergarten in Dasoupolis earlier in the day, as a massive island-wide manhunt continued for her abductors.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the father was being sought on suspicion of kidnapping and assault.

Depending on developments, he added, police would additionally be issuing an international or European arrest warrant as well.

Time was of the essence, Angelides stressed, adding that efforts were underway to locate the girl as soon as possible.

The Cyprus Mail understands the father’s name is Torkel Grimsrud.

Authorities were exploring leads, including children’s clothing items found some 300 metres from the kindergarten where the four-year-old was snatched.

Police were also looking into a tip from a member of the public claiming to have spotted the girl later in the day inside a different car in the Ayios Dometios area of Nicosia. The girl was said to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

All points of entry and exit, as well as the crossing points to the north, have been alerted to be on the lookout.

Earlier, Norwegian daily Aftenposten quoted the father’s lawyer as saying that his client was reunited with his daughter and they were doing well.

Angelides said they were aware of this report, but it was as yet unconfirmed.

In what appears to be a custody dispute, the girl was taken from the school in Dasoupolis at around 8am.

Police said two individuals wearing hoods snatched the girl who had just been dropped off by her mother. She was bundled in a black Range Rover, which sped off.

A sea, air, and land operation was underway to locate the kidnappers, and a crisis centre has been set up and a number of officers who were off were called in to assist with the operation.

The girl’s mother is Greek Cypriot and her father Norwegian but they are divorced.

Investigators had turned their attention to the father who had tried and failed to kidnap the girl in the past and take her to Norway through the north.

Anyone with information should contact the police hotline 1460, 112, 22802331, or Nicosia CID.

In February 2016, police averted what they believed was a concrete plan to kidnap the girl then aged three, after they arrested three men from Norway who were crossing from the north.

The three, aged 29, 40 and 60 were detained while crossing Ayios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia from northern Cyprus to the Republic, after police received a tip-of as to their plan.

Enough evidence was found on them to convince the court that there seemed to be a concrete plan in place to kidnap the girl. Nicosia district court remanded them for three days to help police investigations.

It is believed they wanted to take the child back to Norway where her father lives.

The couple had married in Norway in 2012 but after they separated, the mother returned to the island with her daughter.

In 2015 she had taken the child to Norway to visit her father but after he kept her, the mother returned to the island and initiated proceedings to have the girl sent back Cyprus.

Police confirmed that later in the year, the child was legally returned.

Only this week, the issue of actions that needed to be taken to deal with the growing problem of children from mixed marriages being abducted and taken abroad was discussed at the House human rights committee.

In 2016 there were 29 such cases compared with 24 in 2015, with most of the children being taken to Middle Eastern countries via the north.

“Parents from third countries, mainly Arabs, but also from the former Eastern bloc, do not cooperate, as their relevant services do not cooperate,” Disy MP Mariella Aristidou told the House during a session that was attended by some of the Cypriot parents of abducted children.” As a result, the problem is growing, and in almost all cases it is impossible to find a solution,” she added.

Aristidou said ways need to be found to deal with the situation and the House should give the relevant services powers to stop the abductions. Akel MP Skevi Koutra Koukouma said the problem has been under discussion for more than three years and that the foreign ministry, which has been responsible for dealing with the problem of the abductions since 2014 ‘has done nothing’. Some of the children are now in countries where wars are raging, according to Koukouma.

Chrystalla Panayiotou, a mother of two abducted children, said that the government and the relevant authorities are not cooperating with each other, which makes it impossible for parents to get their children back. She asked for the government to finally set up the dedicated committee that was supposed to have been established four years ago.

Panayiotou told the committee she has had no information for the past year about her children who were taken by her Syrian husband when they were 18 months and 4.5 years old. They are now 5 and 9 years old.

“Right now, I do not know where my kids are. I am complaining about the Cypriot government. I am a Cypriot citizen and no one supports me,” she concluded.

Few abducted children are reunited with their Cypriot parents. It is easier to process cases when dealing with countries that have signed The Hague Convention, which includes all EU member states. Countries that are not part of the convention, such as Middle Eastern countries, do not legally have to cooperate and fall under the responsibility of the foreign ministry, which uses diplomatic means to try to resolve the disputes. In practice, this makes it very difficult for the children to be returned.