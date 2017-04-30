The impact of citizenship on tourism

By Micha-Rose Emmett

In presenting Cyprus’ budget for 2016, Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos announced that the country’s citizenship by investment programme had yielded €2.5 billion in revenue since 2013 – a result which exceeded initial expectations, especially for a scheme first introduced in the context of a global financial crisis.

Growing numbers of applicants for Cypriot citizenship have come hand in hand with an increase in the number of tourists making their way to the island. In 2016, visitor numbers reached 3.18 million, a record-breaking high that contributed to 12 percent of the country’s GDP.

And it’s not just Cyprus that is experiencing the positive effects of offering a citizenship by investment programme. The Caribbean has also seen tourism development skyrocket – not merely because of its inimitable beaches and forests, but also because of the popularity of its programmes, which today stand as the world’s most trusted and efficient investor immigration options. The Caribbean witnessed 29 million arrivals in 2016, an increase of 4.2 percent on the previous year.

With both Cyprus and the Caribbean seeing such a positive impact on their tourism sector, it is worth exploring exactly how citizenship by investment is improving the industry. This is particularly important because, while many discussions surrounding citizenship programmes focus on what applicants and their families can gain (a safer and more prosperous future, access to better education systems, and improved business prospects), few outline the vast benefits to host nations.

Citizenship by investment programmes provide a direct injection of foreign investment into the host country’s economy. In small island nations, this can amount to a significant percentage of their GDP, and a much more robust government budget to match the country’s developmental aspirations.

With respect to bolstering tourism, a direct link can be drawn between the industry and foreign direct investment in real estate. Many citizenship by investment programmes offer the opportunity to purchase real estate. In the Caribbean, where the real estate is pre-approved, options usually include shares in high-end resorts and hotels, some of which are still being developed, while others are fully functional and in later development phases. These include top brands like the Hilton in Dominica, where a US$200,000 investment is required, or the Park Hyatt in St Kitts and Nevis, where real estate must be worth at least US$400,000. Because residence is not a requirement of Caribbean citizenship by investment, these resorts are usually used as year-round tourist accommodation.

Pre-approved real estate can also include luxury villas and condominiums for private use or lease. In Cyprus, all applicants are required to purchase real estate worth at least €500,000 to be retained for life. Applicants generally choose a ‘second home,’ that they use for their vacations.

Economic certainty is a key factor in keeping a country stable and in attracting tourism, and citizenship by investment contributes to economic certainty by keeping real estate prices fixed at a reasonable value. Economic rankings are, at least partly, based on an assessment of the value of a country’s real estate. A strong real estate sector is thus also likely to positively affect perceptions of a country’s worth, resulting in even more investment and tourism to the area.

The construction and development of real estate, particularly hotels and resorts, allows many to capitalise on tourism. A hotel development, for example, may employ local labourers and use native materials, provide long-term jobs for locals specialised in the provision of services, and indirectly give back to a community by generating demand for local food, excursions, and more. Tourism provides opportunities for those at all skill levels, affording entire communities a way to earn a living.

Citizenship by investment can also affect the speed at which a tourist-related project is launched by providing a quick source of alternative funding. Developments can hit the ground running as soon as the investor is approved for citizenship and makes the required investment. Efficiency, prized by investors and businesspersons worldwide, then attracts further investment.

When tourism infrastructure is built, travel connections to the country are also improved, enabling greater tourism flows. This, coupled with associated tax benefits and consumer spending, can greatly improve a nation’s economic prosperity.

Whether by providing an avenue for investment in real estate, or by redirecting funds in tourism growth, citizenship by investment programmes have a positive influence on tourism and the overall economy of the nations that provide them.

Micha-Rose Emmett is CEO of CS Global Partners a leading, legal advisory service that specialises in residency and citizenship https://csglobalpartners.com/