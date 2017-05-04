One more match-fixing notice received

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) has received yet another red notice from European football’s governing body Uefa regarding suspicious betting activity in a league play-off match between Ermis Aradippou and Doxa Katokopias, it was announced on Thursday.

Uefa said the betting pattern on Ermis losing the game suggested a “strong suspicion” that the match had been fixed.

In the April 22 game, Doxa thrashed Ermis 5-1.

Uefa’s notice held the Aradippou club responsible for the fixed match.

Abnormally intense betting activity before kick-off had prompted investigation by police.

Police had said at the time that they had received information from the football association regarding suspicious betting activity ahead of a particular game.

CID officers from Nicosia were investigating the matter and the island’s betting authority had been notified, police said.

Reports said it was Ermis that alerted the CFA about betting activity on a specific score.

Uefa had sent a red notice in another match between the two teams last March, also apportioning responsibility to Ermis.

Doxa had won that game, too, 2-1.

According to CFA’s new rules, second-time offenders have six points deducted from their tally and are fined €50,000.

Third-time offenders are automatically relegated and all sponsorships are withheld, while clubs held responsible for four red notices in a season are stricken off the CFA’s registry for five years.