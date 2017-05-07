Apoel on the brink of fifth straight title

Two games may today decide the 2016-2017 Cyprus champions, as well as the third team that will be relegated along with AEZ Zakakiou and Anagennisi Dheryneias.

In Nicosia, league leaders Apoel take on second-placed AEK with four points separating the two teams, with three games still to play.

An Apoel win will mathematically give the champions their fifth consecutive title while a draw will require them to win at least one of their remaining two games.

Even a defeat will mean they can still clinch the title with two wins in their final two games.

This is the third straight year that this clash in Nicosia may determine the champions.

Two years ago, Apoel led the standings once again by four points and needed a draw to be crowned champions – something that was achieved – while last year Apoel clinched the title by defeating AEK 2-0.

Funnily enough it was the Nicosia team’s current manager Thomas Christiansen who was in charge of AEK when they lost the championship twice in two years at the very end.

Apoel have not been playing well in recent games but Christiansen will be hoping his battle-weary troops, who will have a played a record 60 times in all competitions this season, will raise their game for this decisive clash.

Apoel have just two injury concerns, with Nicholas Ioannou expected to miss a third consecutive game while winger Giannis Gianniotas, who has been suffering with a niggling injury in the past couple of weeks, should make the squad.

AEK manager Imanol Idiakez is well aware of the difficulties his team will face in Nicosia against a team that has the best attack and meanest defence this season and who remain unbeaten at home since January 2016.

Idiakez however pointed out that he is confident of leaving the GSP with the three points. “I have full faith in my team,” he said during his pre-game press conference and concluded: “If we want the three points we have to play to the best of our abilities. We have to be brave and win the game not just for us but for our fans as well.”

AEK will be boosted by the return of their top marksman (and former Apoel player) Ivan Triscovski and midfielder Vincent Laban who has overcome injury.

A very hot atmosphere is expected at the GSP stadium with more than 15,000 Apoel supporters and a couple of thousand AEK followers expected to be present.

Elsewhere Karmiotissa, who imploded in 2017 after a bright start to the season, face a crunch home match against bottom side Doxa Katokopias.

Three points separate the two teams but should Doxa win they will leapfrog Karmiotissa due to a better head to head record and everything will be decided in the last couple of rounds.

Karmiotissa’s president Nicos Pappas was confident before the game, saying “no one will remember that we played attractive football throughout the season if we go down, we have to win and stay in the top flight.”

Doxa coach Loucas Hadjiloucas rested almost all his key players in the midweek Cup game against Apoel and hopes his team can complete their Houdini act that started at the beginning of the playoffs in March.

In the final weekend game, Cup finalists Apollon entertain Omonia at the Tsirion stadium.

The Limassol team have all but given up on the title as they lie seven points off the top, but they will want to maintain whatever lingering hopes they may have by defeating Omonia.

For their part Omonia are two points off a European place and will be a tough opponent despite their recent poor form.

AEL, who currently hold the last European place, will be favourites for the win against Anorthosis in the Monday evening game.

Sunday:

Apollon vs Omonia (5pm)

Karmiotissa v Doxa (5pm)

Apoel v AEK 7pm

Monday:

AEL vs Anorthosis 7pm