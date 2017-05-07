Sizopoulos re-elected as Edek leader

Marinos Sizopoulos was re-elected president of socialist Edek on Sunday, garnering over 84 per cent of the vote, or more than 2,600 votes.

His rival, Deok union leader, Diomides Diomidous issued an announcement saying he had phoned Sizopoulos – who was first voted as president of the party two years ago – to congratulate him. “The verdict of Edek members is fully respected,” he said.

He also thanked those who had honoured him with their vote and urged party unity in the wake of the vote. The main difference between the two men was reportedly the fact that under Sizopoulos, the party had backed Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos for the presidential elections in 2018, which some felt was a personal choice of the party leader rather than a decision of the collective.