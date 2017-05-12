News podcast: EBRD hands €50,000 to Peaceplayers Cyprus

News podcast: EBRD hands €50,000 to Peaceplayers Cyprus

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development hands 50,000 euros to Peaceplayers Cyprus;
  • Cyprus’ Finance Minister on the significance of the EBRD holding its annual meeting on the island;
  • A 54-year-old man reckons he can replicate the 24-hour fitness marathon he achieved 22 years ago;
  • The EU Commission prepares to celebrate Europe Day

