A Minute with Johnny Mac Musician/singer opening with The Firebirds this month

Where do you live?

I live on my own now in Peyia; I bought my house 10 years ago and moved permanently more recently.

Best childhood memory?

Puberty… the world had a different perspective!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Curry, curry, curry. There are some great Indian restaurants in the Paphos area so I’m spoilt for choice.

What did you have for breakfast?

Tea and toast

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What is your favourite night out?

Day time… night out curry (see above).

Best book ever read?

Eric Clapton’s autobiography… for the honesty. Clapton is far more than a rock star. Like Dylan and McCartney, he is a living legend. He’s sold tens of millions of records, played sell-out concerts all over the world and been central to the significant musical developments of his era.

Favourite film of all time?

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid

Favourite holiday destination (or best holiday ever taken)?

Don’t have a particular favourite: Greek Islands, south of France; they’re both good. And when you live here in Cyprus well…

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Dire Straits, Steely Dan and The Firebirds set list. My particular hero is Buddy Holly and I’m told my version of Maybe Baby in the first set of the new Firebirds programme is outstanding

What is always in your fridge?

Wine and some green hairy stuff I think might be milk

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I’ve just sold my dream house in the UK. If I could have picked it up and moved it here I would have done so,

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Nobody dead. Not much fun!! Living… Joanna Lumley

The Firebirds with Johnny Mac and Chris King will be performing at Zante, Limassol on July 14. Booking with the venue 96 800565. For other Firebird gigs across the island see their dedicated Facebook page or contact promotions manager Roger on 97 669523