Security, guarantees on agenda with Kotzias at National Council

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 28 comments

Security, guarantees on agenda with Kotzias at National Council

Nicosia is ready to restart reunification talks when the conditions are right to lead to a positive result, the government said on Tuesday following a National Council meeting with the participation of Greece.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said the Greek Cypriot side was ready to restart the talks when the conditions that would lead to a positive result are created.

“We were not led to a positive result at Crans Montana for a specific reason: Turkey’s stance on the chapter of security and guarantees that had nothing to do with the framework set by the United Nations Secretary-General on the matter.”

Talks between the sides collapsed earlier this month in Switzerland as Turkey refused to give up its right as a guarantor and right to intervene. The Greek Cypriot side insisted on zero guarantees and zero troops.

“Turkey ought to make moves on the Cyprus problem to boost its European course and not the opposite,” the government spokesman said.

Christodoulides thanked the Greek government and Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias, who attended the meeting, for their support for the president during the talks.

Disy leader Averof Neophytou said despite the failure in Switzerland, Cyprus should hold on to the fact that for the first time the focus of the talks was on security and guarantees.

Neophytou described the session as exceptional, affording parties to be briefed by President Nicos Anastasiades and Kotzias.

“I will repeat what is a piece of our history, Greece was and remains a selfless support pillar in our fight for freedom; the Republic of Cyprus is an independent state, Greece supports our struggle and today’s discussion was exclusively about matters of security and guarantees,” he said.

Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos said his party had proposed the creation of a supreme council of strategic co-operation between Greece and Cyprus that will handle important matters of foreign policy, defence and energy.

“Our approach today was that we must concentrate on the management of the day after since it is now certain that Turkey will escalate tension (and) go ahead with its own approaches in a bid to upgrade the breakaway state and downgrade the Republic of Cyprus,” Papadopoulos said.

Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos said the party submitted specific proposals to tackle the problems following the collapse of the talks. He reiterated that the current form of settlement being discussed led to a legalised form of partition.

The party tabled proposals mainly aimed at “how we should plan our new tactic and reinforce it to tackle the problems at an EU and UN level,” Sizopoulos said.

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said the hope for a solution must be kept alive and actions must be planned in the event Turkey attempted to make good on its threats concerning the island’s natural gas exploration.

“Truth be told, whatever we say, it is a fact that the negotiations in Crans Montana not only failed to bring the Cyprus problem closer to a solution but they have distanced it,” Kyprianou said.

He added that if the Greek Cypriots could not understand the concerns of the Turkish Cypriots they would create huge problems for Cyprus.

Akel, he said, remained faithful to a bi-zonal, bi-communal, federal solution with political equality, as defined by the UN.

The party was prepared to discuss ideas and views that would lead to a reunified state with a single sovereignty and citizenship.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Tyler D

    They are really delusional, the talks collapsed but they waffle on as though it’s business as usual. The other day Kotzias said the EU must take a firmer line with Turkey. Here we are told, ‘Turkey ought to make moves on the Cyprob.’ We never stop hearing how the UN should do things differently. Basically, everybody ‘must, should, ought’ to change so they can stay the same and keep repeating the same old tired rhetoric.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Back to the usual ‘Cyprob’ chair keeping dialogue. The bird has flown gentlemen.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    A meeting of sick minds.
    Who are they kidding?
    Some Cyproit independence?

    • Slomi

      Kindred souls.

  • Dave The Impaler

    Either the government is very naive or just didn’t understand what is actually happening when dealing with turkey.The turks will never freely give up Cyprus and are once more pushing for a “velvet divorce”. One rarely mentioned fact is that, contrary to all Turkish claims of willingness to solve the problem, it remains a constitutional crime in Turkey for anyone to MERELY call for the removal of Turkish troops from Cyprus.

    • Slomi

      Why this “Foreigner” is attending the meeting of local political leaders of this country?

      • Maz

        You didn’t complain about Cavusoglu going to the north in the same capacity.

        • Slomi

          I am here.

  • Frustrated

    The photograph at the top of this piece is sick-making…..

  • Banker

    1. “the first time the focus of the talks was on security and guarantees.” It was the first time, they said this has been a success and they insist of zero troops and zero gurantees. What kind of negotiation is that ? This more sounds like take and not give anything.

    2. Anastasiades declare TC’s must cut off their links with Turkey while they are getting more closer to Greece.

    I personally do not find these offers so friendly or rational…

    • Gregos Winston

      1. The abolishment of guarantors and rights of intervention were within the framework which the UNSG brought to the table. Like he said, no modern country can gave these outdated shackles. Zero troops; of course. That’s the only way the occupation formally ends.

      2. How are the GCs getting closer to Greece, when Greece has already agreed to abolish their guarantor rights, intervention rights and remove all their troops?

      I personally do not find your statements helpful at all.

      • Slomi

        But why a “Foreigner” minister is attending the meeting of political leaders of THIS country?why?

        • Yani

          A greek nation minister; attending greek nation council

          • Slomi

            Greece is another country.

      • Fred Yusuf

        So what you are saying is that if GCs decide to do another 63 or 67 or 74 Turkey must not have any right to intervene and UN or the EU will be able to control it, right?

        Have the pigs started grown any feathers yet?

      • Muffin the Mule

        In answer to your second question, look no further than the large gentleman sitting to the right of the President.

        • Red ken

          Large gentlemen you are to soft. More like a pig from this angel he’s searching for food .

      • Maz

        He’s probably trying to protect he’s stolen house and worried about having to give it back one day

        • Red ken

          Don’t forger you fool you have to give back your stolen house as well one day .

  • Dynosavros

    The point is that ,as from today, Barbaros is violating international law of sea .She tow cables 40nm South West of Paphos which means Barbaros proceeding to unlawful activities in a foreign country’s EEZ. ROC must stop to act like nothing happen and ask UN to intervene to Turkey today. If no action be taken in six months EEZ of Greece and this of Cyprus will be interrupted by a huge EEZ of Turkey.

    • Mctighed

      How can Turkey be in breach of an agreement it hasn’t signed up to?

      • Dynosavros

        Which agreement you mean. Barbaros is attending economical activities in the official EEZ of ROC.

      • Gregos Winston

        So if Erdogan hasn’t signed up to human rights and his thugs enter your home and kill your family for insulting him, does that make it all ok because he hasn’t signed up to the agreement which would otherwise prevent him from doing so?

        • Red ken

          You just describing what GC done to TC in 1960 1963and 67 74
          You arguing on this form it’s ok. In fact you begging them to unite under you’re term so you can carry on doing exactly what you saying above .very clever

    • Gregos Winston

      Barbaros is just going to sit there like a sour lemon watching Cyprus drill for their energy in their EEZ. There is ZERO that Turkey can do about it. Turkey has just ended the Turkish Cypriots hopes of sharing the island’s wealth.

      • Dynosavros

        Wrong, as from today am Barbaros is not just sitting there. Is acting by towing cables for research . As from today am is violating the int law of seas .Someone must react to UN and international organizations. ROC can not continue to sleep like nothing happen.

    • Slomi

      Why a “Foreigner” is attending the national Council Meeting of this country?why he is allowed?

  • Roof Tile

    Blah, blah, blah

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close