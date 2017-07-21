Turkish Cypriot activists say no to celebrating 1974 invasion

July 21st, 2017 Cyprus 16 comments

Activists belonging to Solidarity reunification group in the north, were removed by security on Thursday after they unfurled a banner against the celebration of the Turkish invasion during a reception organised by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

“There can be no celebration of pain. Face your past,” the banner said. The members of the group also wanted to read a news release but they were removed by security.

It took place while Akinci was greeting people attending a reception to mark the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion, which the Turkish side claims was an intervention.

According to their statement, every July 20, in the name of the celebration of peace and freedom, Turkish Cypriots were bombarded with posters, tanks, flags, and numerous chauvinistic slogans and speeches.

The communities living on the island suffered a lot during those dark years before and after 1974, but no one admitted to the crimes that took place against both. Nor were the culprits punished, they said.

“An indifference prevailed about the pain and experiences of the people. Not only there was no confrontation with the past, but the two sides embarked on the blame game, resulting in the domination of nationalism across the island.”

“And those who have imposed on us July 20 as a celebration of peace and freedom are part of that game. This day, which is a day of pain and sorrow for Greek Cypriots with whom we share this island, is presented to us as a day of celebration.”

Building peace will start the day the two sides understand each other and show respect to each other’s pain, and “not at negotiating tables with stale methods and closed-door rooms.”

  • Vaso

    No TCs supporting Erdogan commenting here! Where have they disappeared to all of a sudden! These people who do not celebrate the invasion these people are the real heros of the north! All u others should be ashamed of yourselves!

    • TC-Nas

      Whatever Vaso…. I celebrated the 20th of July like i do every year and I am not ashamed. As without the intervention I would not have been here to celebrate anything. Or perhaps that is what you secretly wanted?

  • antonis/ac

    “It is hard to believe but it is true: The Turkish invasion of Cyprus is officially celebrated by Turkish officials as “the peace and freedom festival.”. . .

    As the whole world witnessed, what Turkey did in 1974 and still celebrates is the planned executions, deaths, destruction, massive ethnic cleansing and ongoing demographic rape that it has committed in Cyprus.

    What happened was an invasion, and Turkey remains an alien invader in Cyprus.” (Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist.)

  • NICKDAVIS844

    Cypriot and proud of it, WELL DONE. As long as violence is not practiced during unity demonstrations they are proving to the world to be the creme of the creme of Cypriots by wanting civilized behaviours with out racialist policies for an ever lasting peace. Greek Cypriots give three cheers for your fellow countrymen (and women) daring to stand against celebrating the occupation of their country.

  • James Shawcross

    If only Akinci had a tenth of the courage of these people then the island might stand a chance of being united. It’s time for all Turkish Cypriots to show where their destiny lies.

    • redstorm

      he’s too scared that nerdogan might arrest him of being a traitor like
      all those other thousands in turkey,,,

  • NuffSaid

    What do our fellow Turkish posters think of these brave, peaceful people?

    • TC-Nas

      I actually think these “brave people” as you put it are deluded and rightfully removed before tensions were allowed to increase. On the one hand they ask for the punishment for the perpetrators from 63 then ask the victims not to celebrate being brought peace? That is just ignorant.

  • Louis

    Well done to them for being brave enough to stand up for their beliefs.

  • BloodyRus

    Whatever. Due to Turkey increasing demograpchis, the whole of Cyprus will be Turkish, soon.

    • Louis

      Your chosen name says it all.
      Now be a good little worm and crawl back into your hole?

      • BloodyRus

        My hole have destroyed 4 empires: Swedish, Ottoman, Napoleon and Hitler.

        What about your hole?

  • Lysander

    Respect to those who dare take a stand against the brainwashing on both sides! No pasarán!

  • Disenchanted

    It’s so good to see that kind of thing happening on both sides.

  • Maz

    The voice of True Cypriots

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Lets hope the next step is for the government to have a new law similar in purpose to what the Jews managed for civilized counties to enact the law punishing anyone stating that the holocaust did not take place. In our case for the government to make it illegal for fanatics expressing the aims (of both sides) that resulted in the current disaster.

