April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman ‘fails to run as MEP’ as she had not registered to vote

By Tom Cleaver00
philo
Philoxenia conference centre in Nicosia

A woman reportedly made a failed attempt to run for the European Parliament during Wednesday’s official candidacy announcements.

The woman arrived at the Filoxenia conference centre in Nicosia and asked interior ministry officials to register her as a candidate.

However, when her documents were checked, it was found that she had not even registered to vote.

The officials then explained the situation to her and asked her to leave.

 

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

