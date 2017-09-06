Men jailed for property fraud

September 6th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 8 comments

Men jailed for property fraud

The Paphos criminal court on Wednesday sentenced two men in prison for five and four years after they were found guilty of property fraud.

The two men from Paphos, aged 63 and 50, were charged with selling land to a British man, 90, in 2012, which he later found had been sold twice.

The man had purchased six pieces of land through the suspects, three of which, located in Inia, had been sold twice.

The Briton paid €564,243 for the land but later found out he was the registered owner of only three of the six plots in Inia, Kritou Terra and Mamountali.

 

  • Pete

    Now all we have to do is force Paphos CID to investigate the Liasides debacle and the missing millions.

  • Bob Ellis

    Were lawyers involved ? if so, what is happeneing to them ? or will they be promoted for their services to the new role of MP, having achieved a mastery certificate for fraud and underhandedness ?

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      You are getting carried away, this isn’t the UK.

  • Colin Evans

    The GC crooks did very well out of this deal. Very short prison sentence for the amounts of money involved and no mention of them having to repay anything. GC justice, don’t you just love it!!

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Where does it say that they are Greek Cypriot?

      • Vova Khavkin

        It doesn’t say they weren’t, which means there were.

        • David Wilson

          They split the profit of the double sale with the GC judge for a short spell inside

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Its that how Turks think, shoot first and ask questions later?

