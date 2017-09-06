Men jailed for property fraud

The Paphos criminal court on Wednesday sentenced two men in prison for five and four years after they were found guilty of property fraud.

The two men from Paphos, aged 63 and 50, were charged with selling land to a British man, 90, in 2012, which he later found had been sold twice.

The man had purchased six pieces of land through the suspects, three of which, located in Inia, had been sold twice.

The Briton paid €564,243 for the land but later found out he was the registered owner of only three of the six plots in Inia, Kritou Terra and Mamountali.