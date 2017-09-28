Limassol court jails paedophiles for rape and sexual abuse

A 65-year-old man and his 39-year-old son were sentenced on Thursday to 18 and eight years in prison after being found guilty by the Limassol Criminal Court for the rape and sexual abuse of four of their underage relatives between 1992 and 2009.

The 65-year-old was arrested in 2015, along with his now 66-year-old wife and two sons, aged 38 and 39, after nieces and a nephew of the wife reported that they had suffered sexual abuse by the family some 20 years ago.

The father and oldest son were each found guilty last August of indecent assault against underage relatives, and of the rape of a girl under 13-years-old.

The 65-year-old was also found guilty of raping two young men.

The wife – who was charged with failing to stop the abuse – was acquitted. The family’s youngest son, despite pleading guilty to charges concerning indecent behaviour against three of his cousins between 1995 and 1999, he was released on a two-year suspended sentence having paid €5,000 in bail, as he was a minor at the time.

The victims are reportedly the children of the 66-year-old woman’s two brothers. The two girls – now 31 and 36 – and their brother, now 29, are children of her first brother, while the fourth victim is the daughter of her second brother.

The case came to light after the younger woman reported the crime following advice from her therapist. The other three followed suit, and all said they kept their silence all these years for fear of not being believed.