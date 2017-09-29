Bar association denies lawyer training funds are subsidy

A scheme paying €650 per month for training lawyers is not a subsidy to legal firms, chairman of the Cyprus Bar Association Doros Ioannides said on Friday.

Commenting on the scheme announced by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou earlier this week, Ioannides said graduates up to the age of 29 would be eligible for €650, money which would come from the European Social Fund for the next three years to support training lawyers.

Lawyers get their training either at a private firm or the office of the attorney general, which pays up to €175 per month, he told the Cyprus Mail.

With the introduction of the scheme, effective from September 1, graduates will be receiving only the €650.