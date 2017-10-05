A symphony celebrates with Beethoven

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with three performances in Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol as part of the Kypria International Festival 2017.

Under the name Grand Concerto, the orchestra together with soloist Cyprien Katsaris on the piano and conductor Jens Georg Bachmann, will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, op. 62, Piano concerto no. 3 in C minor, op. 37, Symphony no.7 in A major, op. 92.

These three works were premiered in 1807, 1803 and 1813 respectively. The works represent Beethoven’s middle period and his breaking with the up-till-then conventions, something seen – and heard – more readily of course in the programme’s other two works.

In the Coriolan Overture, the main C minor theme represents the Shakespearean character’s resolve and war-like tendencies as he is about to invade Rome, while the more tender E-flat major theme represents the pleadings of his mother to desist. As for Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, this was considered by the composer himself as one of his best works.

Together with pianist Katsaris, the orchestra will celebrate 30 years of commitment to the cultural life of Cyprus. Established in 1987, as Cyprus State Chamber Orchestra by decision of the Council of Ministers and managed by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation since 2007, it has evolved rapidly during the current millennium into a modern, dynamic orchestra which constantly strives for artistic excellence and engagement with the community, promoting Cyprus music creation and Cypriot soloists, hosting artists of international standing and representing Cyprus in Europe and beyond.

French-Cypriot pianist Katsaris has performed with the world’s greatest symphony orchestras and top rank conductors such as Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Masur and Sir Neville Marriner. The reputable French music magazine Diapason ranks him among the best pianists of the 20th century.

Grand Concerto

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and soloist Cyprien Katsaris. October 6. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002212

October 7. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Tel: 22-313010

October 11. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 25-343900