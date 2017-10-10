Art finds its form

While one exhibition opens tomorrow in Limassol another still has time to shine until Saturday in Nicosia. The former is the solo painting and sculpture exhibition by Kostis Georgiou to be shown at Morfi Gallery.

The renowned Greek artist will return to our shores to present a dynamic body of work, which includes pieces recently presented at major European and Chinese museums and at important visual art centres.

Georgiou, from Thessaloniki, studied stage scenery in Florence, painting and sculpture in the School of Fine Arts, Athens, as well as at the Royal College of Fine Arts in London. He had his first one-man exhibition in Thessaloniki in 1974 and has been going strong ever since, with his work – which is within the arena of abstract expressionism – on display in many solo and group exhibitions all over the world. He has also won several international awards.

In Nicosia the solo painting exhibition by Demetris Michlis, from Famagusta, continues at Opus 39. Michlis’ work exudes a primitive force. His paintings reflect the certainty of his brushstrokes and his earthly colours. Most of his work concentrates around landscapes and human figures.

Speaking about his work, the painter said “creativity is a personal function. I work on a daily basis without having to wait to be inspired. By working, I strive to expand the creative space of my character, which I believe exists in every individual. When this space is open, at that exact moment an art piece is born. Thus, the suppressed energy is liberated and my self-esteem becomes stronger.”

Solo Painting and Sculpture Exhibition

Exhibition by Kostis Georgiou. Opens October 11 at 8pm until October 28. Morfi Gallery, 84 Agkyras St, Limassol. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tuesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm.Tel: 25-378733. www.morfi.org

Painting Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Demetris Michlis. Until October 14. Opus 39 Gallery, 21 Kimonos Street, Nicosia. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-424983