Turkey orders detention of 100 former police officers in post-coup probe

Former Turkish General Akin Ozturk and other arrested soldiers who participated in the 2016 attempted coup d'etat in Turkey, are accompany by Turkish soldiers as they arrive at the court inside of the Sincan Prison before trial in Ankara in August

Turkish authorities issued detention warrants on Saturday for 100 former police officers and have so far detained 63 of them, the state-run Anadolu news agency said, as part of a widening crackdown since last year’s failed coup attempt.

The suspects were believed to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app which the government says was used by the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last July’s abortive putsch.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies involvement.

Anadolu said security forces were seeking the suspects in 19 provinces across the country.

Since the abortive coup, more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over alleged links to Gulen, while 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the military, public and private sectors.

Rights groups and some of Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the crackdown, fearing the government is using the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

The government says only such a purge could neutralise the threat represented by Gulen’s network, which it says deeply infiltrated institutions such as the army, schools and courts.

  • Gold51

    Would it not be easier to instruct all Gulan supporters to the left and dictator Erdogan supporters to the right (all countries).
    Then he can arrest half of Turkeys population and save time.
    Trump can then help companion Erdogan build a great prison wall across Turkey.
    Alleged Gulan inspired coup cannot be believed, it has no credence.
    Erdogan is absolutly obsest with Cleric Gulan, Erdogan knows he is the only serious contender who can easily dislodge Erdogan from power. Eliminating Cleric Gulan is paramount for Dictator Erdogans future plans to succeed.
    Hence Gulan is safe in America for possible future use.

  • Dave The Impaler

    wow, that dude must be deadly. Theirs about hundred heavily armed solders guarding him

  • kypselian

    it wont be long until the people will remove the dictator

