Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A man is in serious condition after being injured in an accident on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road on Sunday evening.

The 62-year-old resident of Xylotymbou was on his way to Larnaca at 7.30pm when his car collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a woman near the Oroklini police station.

The collision extensively damaged the two vehicles and the 62-year-old driver was taken to Larnaca’s general hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries.

He is in serious but stable condition at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The woman, aged 34, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.