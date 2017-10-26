Cysec to use blockchain as the centre of its technology

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (Cysec) will now use digital ledger blockchain as the centre of their technology, which allows for transactions in digital currency, as some Cypriot licensed investment firms are already trading in derivatives via a digital currency.

“We have already been using it in Cyprus with investment services companies that carry out OTC [over-the-counter] transactions,” head of Cysec Demetra Kalogirou said, adding that the commission has issued a circular on the issue, imposing restrictions on supervised companies.

The commission, Kalogirou said, will emphasise the exploitation of the blockchain technology behind the development and operation of virtual currencies and promises to change the way of transferring assets and foreign exchange.

She explained that the securities and exchange commission participates in the special committee established by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on coordinated regulatory and supervisory treatment of new or innovative financial instruments or services. In addition, the commission participates in the UCL blockchain technology for Algorithmic Regulation and Compliance (Barac), which aims to study changes that could make the use of blockchain technology and the potential benefits of surveillance and compliance possible.

In addition, Cysec will seek to preserve Cyprus’ dynamics in the provision of financial services and products through the exploitation of innovation and the application of financial technology (Fintech).

She said a wider use of RegTech technology, which is related to the use of specialised systems that make it possible for the supervisors to comply better with the increased regulatory obligations, will be given serious consideration.

RegTech technology, Kalogirou said, makes it easier, faster, more complete and more effective to supervise the compliance of supervised entities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is responsible for the supervision of MiFID II, the second part of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive that harmonises the regulation for investment services across Europe which will be implemented in Cyprus on January 3, 2018.

At the same time, the commission is in the process of examining a draft legislation governing the introduction of funding for mainly start-ups through crowd funding.

“We think it’s a product, a way to raise small funds to finance start-ups,” the commission’s head said.

There will be platform presentations to carry out fundraising through crowdfunding.

“2018 is the time to put crowd funding in place. We have given it priority, “she noted.