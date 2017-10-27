Police warn of new phishing scam

October 27th, 2017

Police warn of new phishing scam

Police warned on Friday about a new phishing scam that is being sent through messenger.

It involves a message sent through messenger that appears to be a YouTube video but when the user clicks on it they are redirected to a phishing site.

Police urged the public to be careful and take certain basic protection measures like avoiding opening such links, stopping other users from tagging them on Facebook without permission, use updated antivirus software, and prevent children from being exposed to such content.

This is a global phenomenon and does not only affect Cyprus, police said.

