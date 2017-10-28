League-toppers Anorthosis take on Omonia

Top of the table Anorthosis travel to Nicosia to face Omonia in this weekend’s big game, with both sides aiming for three points in a face-off that could go either way.

The last time Anorthosis managed to defeat Omonia in Nicosia was back in 2012 and since then they have lost all but one of the nine fixtures between the two sides.

Despite dropping two points against Pafos FC last Wednesday, Anorthosis travel to Nicosia confident that they can put an end to a winless streak away to Omonia that goes back almost five years.

Their star summer signing, 36-year-old Daniel Pranic epitomised the feeling at the Famagusta club saying, ‘despite the disappointing result against Pafos FC, we remain unbeaten and we head to Nicosia for the three points.’

Rony Levy has no injury concerns and he will also have Nigerian international Abdulahi Shehu back after suspension.

Omonia have gradually climbed up the league table following two consecutive wins and will be looking for a hat-trick of wins against the so-called big teams after defeating both AEK and AEL so far.

Their coach Pambos Christodoulou will be without the injured goalkeeper Panagi, Maduro and most probably William Soares who left the field against Nea Salamina after picking up an injury.

Joint top on points but second on goal difference AEK, face a tricky tie away to first division newcomers Alki.

Alki are a good footballing side as they showed against both Omonia and Apoel but they do lack consistency and only with a repeat of those performances can they hope to get anything out of the game.

AEK will be without the injured Truyols, Tomas and Murillo but, with plenty of depth in the squad, they are still favourites for the win.

Bottom placed Ethnikos Achnas entertain champions Apoel who have not put in a convincing performance since their first game of the season when they hit four past Nea Salamina.

Ethnikos have seven defeats and it seems that they have begun their first division survival battle very early on in the season.

The champions will be without at least seven key players yet again but Greek coach Giorgos Donis knows that they cannot drop any more points and may decide to give long-time absentee Giorgos Efraim some playing time if not a starting berth.

Apollon remain with Anorthosis as the only other side still unbeaten and they should be able preserve this in their home game against Doxa Katokopias.

Pafos FC, who are in the unfamiliar position of third place, have impressed so far, this season and should be able to defeat struggling Aris.

In the other two games, Ermis Aradippou take on AEL in what is expected to be a gruelling contest for both sides, while Olympiakos are at home to Nea Salamina, with the visitors hoping to kick start what has been a disappointing season so far.

Saturday: Ethnikos v Apoel & Omonia v Anorthosis (6.00), Alki v AEK (8.00)

Sunday: Apollon v Doxa & Pafos FC v Aris (6.00), Olympiakos v Nea Salamina (7.00), Ermis v AEL (8.00)