Annual Epiphany Day dip in the sea

Cyprus on Saturday observed Epiphany Day and the blessing of the waters, which marks the 12th day of Christmas and the official end of the festive season.

Men braved the cold, diving in the sea across the island to retrieve the crucifix cast by a priest to bless the waters.

The official event was held at Zygi with the participation of President Nicos Anastasiades and Archbishop Chrysostomos.

Anastasiades later wished the public all best and a peaceful and creative 2018.

“On our side, we will try with every way, through a climate of consensus and creativity, to do anything humanly possible so that even better days follow,” he said.

A church liturgy and blessing of the waters was also held in the occupied area of Famagusta, at Ayios Georgios Exorinos.

The faithful then went to a beach known as Glossa for the blessing of the waters.

The tradition was also observed at Ayia Triada on the Karpas peninsula.