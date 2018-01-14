Majority of Greeks against use of “Macedonia”-poll

File photo: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias shakes hands with his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov

A majority of Greeks do not want the term “Macedonia” used in any solution to a long-running dispute over the former Yugoslav republic’s name, a poll showed on Sunday.

The dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), as it is formally known, has persisted for nearly three decades and has held up its prospects of joining the European Union.

Greece has challenged the name since Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, saying it implies territorial claims to a Greek province of the same name.

It has only agreed that the country be referred to internationally as “FYROM” until the row is resolved. That is the name under which it was admitted to the United Nations in 1993.

The two neighbours have agreed to form working groups led by foreign ministers to hold talks on a solution. They are hoping for progress in talks with a U.N. mediator on Jan. 17.

Greek government officials have suggested that Athens would try to focus on brokering an agreement that calls for a compound name with a geographical qualifier.

However, a nationwide survey conducted by Marc pollsters last week for the Proto Thema newspaper asked if Greece should agree on a compound name including the term “Macedonia”, with 68 percent repsonding “no” and 23.6 percent “yes”.

Greeks are highly sensitive about the name issue and rallies are planned in Athens and in northern Greece in the coming weeks against any compromise that might retain the name Macedonia.

Macedonia is also the name of Greece’s largest province and of the ancient northern Greek kingdom ruled by Alexander the Great.

Deputy Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said on Sunday that the government was aiming for resolution to the name issue “with national unity”.

“The solution that we will bring to parliament will be accepted not only by the two government partners but much more broadly,” he said.

  • Mist

    Since Cyprus claims its ancestry from the generals of Alexander who came from Macedonia, could Cyprus South be called “CYFROM” or the Macedonian Republic of South Cyprus?

  • Plasma Dawn

    Nonsense, just a stupid pretext and infantile vanity under the guise of national security. There is the Republic of Moldova and the Moldova region in Romania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea (and even Equatorial Guinea), Niger and Nigeria, British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands, Guyana and French Guiana, St Maarten (Netherlands) and Saint Martin, (France), New Mexico (US) and Mexico, and so on and so forth. Yet none of the countries mentioned has or implies any territorial claims to the other region or country of the same name.

    • Louis

      Don’t think you really grasp the problem old boy

      • Plasma Dawn

        A nonsensical reply that proves nothing other that your arrogance and lack of substance.

    • anastasia

      I couldn’t have said it better PD. This so-called problem should have been resolved years ago. There can’t be irredentist claims on behalf of this small state. Regrettably ,opportunistic politicians, a medieval-minded Church and populist media exploit the ignorance of a great part of the Greek populace and fabricate problems to deflect people’s attention from what should be their main preoccupations. The Greeks had better focus on their real problems – economic growth, improvement of the NHS and the Education system, etc. etc. instead of wasting time dealing with nonsensical issues.

      • Mist

        Well said.

