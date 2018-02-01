Katherine Heigl has joined the cast of ‘Suits’

The former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress will play new series regular Samantha Wheeler in season eight of the legal drama, and she’s thrilled to be working with executive producers Doug Liman and Dave Bartis and their team.

She said: “Joining ‘Suits’ was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of.

“I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

According to Variety, Samantha is a “talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.”

The 39-year-old actress will appear on the show alongside Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and new regular Dulé Hill.

Production on the new season will begin in April, but it was confirmed earlier this week that it will be without Meghan Markle – who is set to wed Prince Harry in May – and Patrick J. Adams, who will depart at the end of season seven.

Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement: “After seven seasons, ‘Suits’ remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series.

“While we’re excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to ‘Suits’ season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”