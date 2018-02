A 44-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Nicosia after being reported for threatening another person with a loaded airgun during a scuffle.

According to the police, a man reported on Friday night that the 44-year-old had threatened him with an airgun during a scuffle between them.

Following the 44-year-old’s arrest, police also took the gun with them, and discovered that it was loaded. The man had a licence for the gun, but he is also being investigated for its illegal transport.